Western anti-Russian sanctions affect poor countries, says top Nepalese senator

NEW DELHI, May 3. /TASS/. Unilateral Western sanctions against Russia affect poor countries, Nepal’s top senator told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"Such sanctions affect poor and least developed nations rather than rich and powerful nations and Nepal can’t be an exception to it," Ganesh Prasad Timilsina, the chairman of the upper chamber of the Federal Parliament of Nepal, said following his visit to Russia in late April.

A parliamentary delegation from Nepal visited Russia on April 19-25. This was the first high-level visit of a Nepalese delegation to Russia since 2016.