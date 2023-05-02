After accession to SCO, Iran wants to join BRICS, says Iranian president

BEIRUT, May 2. /TASS/. Iran intends to join the BRICS association to take part in the establishment of a multipolar world, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Tuesday.

"We have decided that after joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) we will file an application with BRICS and are getting prepared to join this group," he said in an interview with the Lebanese Al Mayadeen television channel. "We condemn the unipolar world order which makes it possible for the United States and some three to four other countries to feel the rulers of the world."

According to Raisi, thanks to the good relation with China and Russia, the SCO membership has brought benefits to Iran and opened a path for it to international markets. The United States, in his words, "sought to isolate Iran and hinder its participation in the SCO, but failed."

"We are extending a friendly hand to any country that wants to cooperate with us," the Iranian president stressed. "Iran wants to have constructive relations with all states on the basis on common interests."

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in June 2022 that his country, along with Argentina, had applied for joining BRICS.