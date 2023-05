UNITED NATIONS, May 2. /TASS/. The office of the United Nations Secretary General has not confirmed reports about a UN-mediated meeting of Russian, Turkish, and Ukrainian representatives of the extension of the grain deal on May 3.

"I'm not aware of anything tomorrow," Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq told TASS on Tuesday.

Reuters reported earlier in the day, citing an unnamed Ukrainian source that UN-brokered talks on the grain deal were planned for May 3.