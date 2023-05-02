Russia calls for speeding up Nord Stream attack investigation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The investigation into the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines must be expedited, and those responsible for it must be identified, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

In response to reports that Denmark has photographs of one of Russia's ships in the Baltic Sea before to the incident last September, Peskov stated, "Russian ships navigate the Baltic [Sea], which is normal, everyone has hundreds of photos of Russian ships."

"We reiterate: if there is any data, it must be made public. The investigation into this terrorist act must be open to the public and expedited. The world must identify those responsible for this terrorist act," he added.

Nord Stream AG on September 27, 2022 reported "unprecedented destruction" the previous day that affected three strings of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 offshore pipelines. Swedish seismologists recorded two explosions on the offshore routes of the pipelines on September 26. After that, the Russian Prosecutor-General's Office launched a case over an act of international terrorism. The Russian side has repeatedly pointed to the need for investigating the incident.