Germany’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict growing every day — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz needs to proceed from the premise that Germany’s involvement in the Ukrainian conflict is increasing every day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov cautioned on Tuesday.

"Germany has no way to keep track of this, we can say that for sure," the Kremlin official said commenting to journalists on Scholz’s remark that Berlin will make sure that weapons supplied to the Kiev regime are not used to attack Russia. That said, Peskov stressed that "the arms being supplied by Germany to the Kiev regime are already being fired at Russia’s territory." "Because Donbass is a Russian region, and weapons are firing at Russian soil," he explained.

"Every day, the direct and indirect involvement in the conflict of the Federal Republic of Germany is growing. Undoubtedly, the German chancellor should proceed from that," Putin’s press secretary said.

On Monday, Scholz said that it was important for Western weapons not to be used for strikes on Russian territory. According to him, Germany won’t take unilateral steps on the issue of arms deliveries to Ukraine to avoid escalation between NATO and Russia.