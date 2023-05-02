Border Committee chief says everything under control at Belarusian border

MINSK, May 2. /TASS/. The situation on the Belarusian border is under control, and measures are being taken to enhance border security, Anatoly Lappo, chief of the Belarusian State Border Committee, said on Tuesday.

"I can assure that the situation on the border is predictable and controllable," the SB. Belarus Segodnya media outlet quoted him as saying.

He said that earlier in the day President Alexander Lukashenko was briefed about measures to protect the state border. "Last year, we formed a maneuvering group within the Mozyr unit. With things the way they are now, we have to form a group in the Lida area and one more - in the Brest area, as a reserve," he said, adding that these groups can be deployed to other localities, if need be.

Deputy chief of Belarus’ State Border Committee Igor Pechen said in late April that Minsk was planning to reinforce units involved in the protection of the border with Ukraine. According to Pechen, it was a routine measure.

On January 23, President Alexander Lukashenko decreed to enhance border protection and focus key efforts on the border with Ukraine. According to the State Border Committee, some 17,200 servicemen had been deployed to the border with Ukraine as of the beginning of the year.