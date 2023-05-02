US, Ukrainian top brass discuss course of conflict

WASHINGTON, May 2. /TASS/. Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley discussed with commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valery Zaluzhny the course of the conflict over phone. The sides exchanged assessments of the situation, according to a statement released by the US side.

"They [Milley and Zaluzhny] discussed the unprovoked and ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and exchanged perspectives and assessments," the statement said.

The US side pointed out that Millie reiterated "unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity" during the conversation.