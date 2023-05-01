Syrian Constitutional Committee to ensure national consent — Jordanian ministry

BEIRUT, May 1. /TASS/. Syria’s political settlement should be comprehensive, putting an end to a 12-year conflict, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a news conference on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in Amman, he summed up the results of the pan-Arabic meeting attended by top diplomats of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

"It is necessary to resume the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee shortly, which is designed to ensure national consent," the official stressed.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee, which was set up in accordance with the resolution that was adopted by the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi on January 31, 2018, consists of 150 people (Damascus, the opposition and civil society each represented by 50 delegates). The smaller group of the committee consists of 45 people (15 delegates from each of the three segments). The committee is designed to hammer out recommendations for the country’s constitution, which will be followed by a national election under UN auspices.