Arab countries advocate withdrawal of all foreign forces from Syria — statement

CAIRO, May 1. /TASS/. Arab countries advocate such a political solution to the Syrian crisis that would lead to withdrawal of all foreign forces that are illegally present in the country from Syria, according to the final statement passed following the meeting of foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Syria in Amman on Monday.

"The political solution should maintain Syria’s sovereignty, satisfy the wants and needs of its people and protect it from terrorism," the Al Hadath TV channel quoted extracts from the statement.

"The political solution should lead to withdrawal of all foreign forces that are illegally in Syria," the participants of the meeting stressed.

Heads of Arab countries’ foreign ministries also reached an agreement to strengthen cooperation between Syria and neighboring countries affected by drug trafficking. "A working group on issues related to politics and security will be formed between Syria, Jordan and Iraq for identifying the sources of production and trafficking of drugs from Syria," the Al Hadath TV channel quoted the statement.