Uzbekistan’s revised constitution enforced starting May 1 — CEC

TASHKENT, May 1. /TASS/. The revised constitution of Uzbekistan, which was approved by the republic’s citizens at the referendum on April 30, has been enforced starting May 1, the press service of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Uzbekistan reported on Monday.

"The constitutional law of the Republic of Uzbekistan ‘On Constitution of the Republic of Uzbekistan’ approved at the referendum of the Republic of Uzbekistan on April 30, 2023, has been enforced starting May 1, 2023 on the basis of the decree by the Central Election Commission dated May 1, 2023," according to the report released on the CEC’s website.

On April 30, the referendum on amendments to the country’s constitution was held in Uzbekistan. According to the CEC’s information, voter turnout amounted to 84.5% of citizens listed as voters, with 90.2% of citizens having voted for changing the main law. The decision made at the referendum comes into force on the day of its publication.

One of key amendments suggest that presidential powers in the country will be extended from five to seven years. Hence, incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s term will be reset to zero to enable him to run for his third re-election in 2026. Moreover, the overhaul will include proclaiming Uzbekistan a social state, as well as abolishing the death penalty in the Central Asian country.