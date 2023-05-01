Russia registers 4,242 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 31 related deaths

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 4,242 in the past 24 hours, whereas the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 31, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Monday.

On the previous day 5,341 coronavirus cases and 34 related deaths were registered in the country, while figures since the beginning of the pandemic reached 22,855,451 and 398,336, respectively. The number of recoveries increased by 4,681 in 24 hours compared with 5,725 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,254,575.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 364, which is 14.2% lower than on the previous day when 424 coronavirus patients were hospitalized. The number of people taken to hospital increased in 28 regions and fell in another 28 regions, whereas in 29 regions the situation did not change.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 414 in the past 24 hours compared with 671 on the previous day, according to the information posted on the government’s website, which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide. The total number of cases registered in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic currently stands at 3,507,096. The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by five in the past 24 hours in the city compared with seven on the previous day, bringing their total number to 48,695, while the number of recoveries increased by 592 during the day to 3,317,476.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases and recoveries in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, increased by 431 and 391 in the past 24 hours, respectively, bringing total number to 1,940,051 and 1,896,873, respectively, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths grew by five to 37,625.