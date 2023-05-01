Over 90% of voters support overhaul of constitution in Uzbekistan — election chief

TASHKENT, May 1. /TASS/. According to preliminary reports, more than 90% of voters in a constitutional referendum in Uzbekistan supported amending the former Soviet republic’s fundamental law, the country’s election chief Zayniddin Nizam Hojaev said on Monday.

"According to preliminary reports, 90,21% of citizens voted for [the overhaul], 9.35% against it, with 0.49% of ballots being damaged or recognized as invalid," Nizam Hojaev said at a news briefing. Voter turnout was 84.54%, he added, saying that over 16.6 million people out of the country’s 19 million citizens listed as voters took part in the referendum.

The final results of Sunday’s voting will be published later, the head of the Central Election Commission said.

The CIS mission of observers recognized the referendum as legitimate.

Under a key amendment, presidential powers in the country will be extended from five to seven years. Hence, incumbent leader Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s term will be reset to zero to enable him to run for his third re-election in 2026. Also, the overhaul will include proclaiming Uzbekistan a social state, and abolishing the death penalty in the Central Asian country.