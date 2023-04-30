Russia registers 5,341 coronavirus cases in 24 hours, 34 related deaths

MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,341 in the past 24 hours, whereas the number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by 34, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

On the previous day 5,990 coronavirus cases and 32 related deaths were registered in the country, while figures since the beginning of the pandemic reached 22,851,209 and 398,305, respectively. The number of recoveries increased by 5,725 in 24 hours compared with 7,186 on the previous day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 22,249,894.

The number of coronavirus patients taken to hospital in the past 24 hours amounted to 424, which is 53.9% lower than on the previous day when 920 coronavirus patients were hospitalized. The number of people taken to hospital increased in eight regions and fell in 66 regions, whereas in eleven regions the situation did not change.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 671 in the past 24 hours compared with 763 on the previous day, according to the information posted on the government’s website, which keeps the public updated on the pandemic situation nationwide. The total number of cases registered in the capital since the beginning of the pandemic currently stands at 3,506,682. The number of coronavirus-related deaths rose by seven in the past 24 hours in the city compared with six on the previous day, bringing their total number to 48,690, while the number of recoveries increased by 555 during the day to 3,316,884.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases and recoveries in St. Petersburg, Russia’s second-biggest city, increased by 499 and 568 in the past 24 hours, respectively, bringing total number to 1,939,620 and 1,896,482, respectively, while the number of coronavirus-related deaths grew by seven to 37,620.