Erdogan says he feels ‘much better’

ANKARA, April 29. /TASS/. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is feeling much better after having ‘stomach flu’, he said on Saturday.

"Thank God, I’m much better now," he said when asked about his health by a CNN Turk anchor during the president’s visit to the Teknofest festival in Istanbul. Erdogan also advised the channel’s employee to "work harder."

Late on Tuesday, Erdogan felt unwell during a live broadcast on local television. His interview was stopped for 20 minutes, and then cancelled earlier than scheduled. He explained later that he had developed ‘stomach flu’ and that, following his doctors’ advice, he would take several days for rest and recovery. On Thursday, he appeared via video link from Ankara to attend the inauguration of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Mersin.

On Saturday, he delivered a speech at the festival in Istanbul and is expected to hold a major campaign rally in Izmir soon.