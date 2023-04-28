Iran to effectively respond to Israel’s aggressive actions against Palestinians — MFA

BEIRUT, April 28. /TASS/. Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has called on the Islamic states not to weaken their support for the struggle of the Palestinian people for their legitimate rights. He was speaking during a visit to the Lebanese-Israeli border near Maroun al-Ras on Friday. The Al-Manar TV channel broadcast the Iranian minister's trip to southern Lebanon live.

"Iran will take effective deterrent measures in response to Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and the holy sites in Jerusalem," Abdollahian said. He stressed that Palestinian organizations "face the task of consolidating their ranks and presenting a common front."

Abdollahian noted the successes achieved by the Shiite armed militia Hezbollah and the Palestinian movement Hamas in improving their military capabilities.

"The Islamic resistance fighters are in the best shape and have achieved parity with Israel because the Jewish state understands only the language of force," he said.

The Iranian foreign minister argued that Israel was experiencing a serious domestic political crisis and its isolation was intensifying.

"Tehran sees the only solution of the Arab-Israeli conflict in holding a referendum on the territory of historic Palestine with the participation of its indigenous inhabitants, both Arabs and Jews," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Abdollahian met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hasan Nasrallah and Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhallah in Beirut. He said that "the positive changes taking place in the Middle East are in the interests of its peoples."

"Our region has entered a new phase of collective cooperation," Abdollahian said.

On Thursday, he held talks with the Lebanese Parliament’s Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Najib Mikati. Prospects for developing comprehensive cooperation between Iran and Lebanon were discussed. The Iranian foreign minister confirmed "Tehran's readiness to strengthen ties with Lebanon in all fields, especially in the economy, trade, tourism and education.".