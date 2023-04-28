US wages proxy wars against countries to control their resources — Belarusian ministry

MINSK, April 28. /TASS/. The US takes advantage of areas of instability by unleashing proxy wars against the countries where Washington wants to gain control of resources, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said at a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s defense ministers on Friday.

"To avoid a direct military clash, gray zones of instability around the selected victim state are used and proxy wars are waged," he was quoted as saying by the press service of the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

The minister stated that "the unipolar world that has existed for the last 30 years is becoming a thing of the past."

"At the same time, certain forces are faced with the crisis of globalization, built on the monetary, financial, technological and cultural dominance of the United States. It is extremely important for them to maintain a unipolar model of the world," he said.

Khrenin said the goal of such a system is to control resources on a planetary scale.

According to Khrenin, Washington's activity destabilizes the regions, forcing other countries to enter into confrontation.

"The American policy aimed at extracting unilateral benefits from any crisis in the world has clearly manifested itself. The national and coalition doctrinal documents of countries lay claim to global and regional dominance. The bloc security architecture is being cemented," the Belarusian minister said.

He pointed out that the current moment in history can also serve to develop new models of supranational relations, in which countries must "coordinate foreign policy and increase defense capabilities, regardless of external factors." Khrenin said that Minsk has consistently advocated strengthening international security on the basis of a collective approach that does not tolerate confrontational thinking or any exclusivity.

"That is why we have set ourselves the goal of becoming a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, have completed all the necessary internal procedures for accession and are ready to participate in full in the organization's activities in all areas of cooperation," he said.

Belarus, which had been a dialogue partner in the SCO since 2010, gained observer status in the group in 2015. In 2022, the organization started procedures to make the country a member. The SCO includes Russia, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Currently, Iran is also in the process of joining the SCO. Afghanistan and Mongolia have observer status in the organization, while Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Egypt, Nepal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Turkey are dialogue partners.