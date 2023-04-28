US plans to use regional forum for spreading Russophobia — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, April 28. /TASS/. The US authorities plan to use a regional forum on cooperation between cities in Denver, Colorado, to spread Russophobia among its Latin American partners, the Russian Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Friday.

"We took notice that on April 28 at the Cities Summit of the Americas, that seeks to promote cooperation between municipalities of the Western Hemisphere, a special anti-Russian session is scheduled," the embassy said. "It is not the first time that we have witnessed how the US authorities are trying to use every possibility to impose their Russophobia on Latin American partners."

"To this end the city chiefs of purportedly ‘besieged’ Ukrainian cities have been invited to the regional forum. Especially absurd is the participation of the self-proclaimed mayor of Melitipol who has no authority in this Russian town," the statement says.

"The organizers of the ‘Summit’ should have better invited the representatives from Donbass that has been living under shelling by the armed forces of Ukraine since 2014. Without them the ‘stories of the siege’ are a pure propaganda, aimed at justifying the crimes of the Kiev regime," it says.

The forum is taking place between April 26 and April 28. Among its organizers are the US Department of State and the authorities of Colorado. The event’s website says the goal of the forum is to promote regional cooperation.