Russia, Pakistan on right track of developing bilateral ties — minister

ISLAMABAD, April 27. /TASS/. The Russian-Pakistan cooperation is developing in the right direction, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiq said during an event in Islamabad to mark the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between the two countries.

"Over the past 75 years we had lots of opportunities, lots of cooperation variants, but the consultations held early this year were of utmost importance. The delegations of Rusisa and Pakistan have signed many bilateral cooperation agreements. Bilateral cooperation is developing slowly, but it is developing in the right direction," he said.

The minister went on to say that Islamabad and Moscow had great potential for boosting ties.

"Pakistan is determined to have good relations with all countries, including Rusisa," he said.

Russia and Pakistan established diplomatic ties on May 1, 1948.