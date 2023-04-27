Emirati Red Crescent Authority shines as beacon of hope for millions — agency

DUBAI, April 27. /TASS/. The Emirati Red Crescent Authority has helped more than 228 million people in the past 15 years, Hamdan al-Mazrouei, the chairman of the organization's board of directors, said on Thursday, as reported by the WAM news agency.

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority’s assistance has gone out to 228,835,834 people in 128 countries over the past decade and a half. The organization has spearheaded a number of humanitarian programs, estimated at about 10.9 billion dirhams (about $3 billion). About $395 million was spent locally and about $1.9 billion, internationally. Al-Mazrouei said that the organization has a veritable army of volunteers, with their number standing at 26,706 currently.

The Emirati Red Crescent Authority is also active in times of emergency, spending about $730 million for this purpose. More than 131 thousand people in different countries have benefited from such assistance.

The Office of the Emirati Red Crescent Authority was established in 1983. Three years later, it joined the International Federation of Red Crescent and the Red Cross Societies. The authority cooperates with the largest companies in the UAE, including the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB).