China worried over reports about joint production of drones by US, Taiwan — top brass

BEIJING, April 27. /TASS/. Beijing is extremely worried over the reported plans by the United States and Taiwan to jointly manufacture unmanned aerial vehicles and ammunition, the spokesman for China’s.

"We have noticed the relevant reports and have serious concerns about those. The Taiwanese issue remains exclusively an internal affair of China, and it tolerates no foreign interference," Senior Colonel Tan Kefei said.

The US defense sector has always been seeking to export weapons - or rather "war" - across the globe for a huge profit, he added.

"I must emphasize that nobody and nothing will be able to shatter our determination to protect the country’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity," Tan said.

On April 11, the Nikkei newspaper said that more than 20 US defense contractors were planning to send their representatives to Taiwan in early May to discuss the joint production of UAVs and ammunition.