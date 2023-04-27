Russia records 6,503 daily COVID cases, 33 deaths — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,503 over the past day to 22,833,330, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Thursday.

A day earlier, 6,012 daily cases were recorded.

As many as 1,022 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, down 12.3% from a day earlier. The number of hospitalized patients increased in 28 regions, while in 50 regions the figure decreased. The situation remained unchanged in seven regions. A day earlier, 1,165 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 904 over the past day versus 934 cases a day earlier, reaching 3,503,322, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 630 over the past day versus 636 a day earlier, reaching 1,937,936.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,213 over the past day, reaching 22,229,208, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier some 7,582 patients recovered.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll rose by 33 over the past day, reaching 398,208, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

A day earlier 33 COVID-19 deaths were registered.