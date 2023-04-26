China slams US Department of Justice, FBI over lawsuits against 40 Chinese officials

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. The Chinese Ministry of Public Security on Wednesday criticized the US Department of Justice and the FBI over "frivolous" lawsuits against 40 Chinese government officials, according to a statement on the ministry’s website.

"The US Department of Justice and the FBI office in Beijing have been issued a stern representation and a resolute protest over the frivolous lawsuits against 40 Chinese government officials, including police, that are based on fabricated evidence," the statement said.

According to the statement, China demands the US stop "political machinations and legal harassment." The actions and the "cross-border pressure" of the US government are tarnishing the image of China, the statement said.

"We demand that the United States immediately stop groundlessly slandering Chinese officials and drop the lawsuits, immediately take measures to eliminate the negative consequences, and also stop resorting to other provocations and confrontational actions," the Chinese ministry said. "If the US continues to take arbitrary steps, China will be forced to retaliate decisively and thoroughly."