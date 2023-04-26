Chinese expert sees signs of weakening global US power in looming presidential contest

BEIJING, April 26. /TASS/. The election campaign shows how fast the United States has been losing its grip on the international arena, a Chinese expert opined on Wednesday.

"A possible sequel" of the competition between incumbent US President Joe Biden and former US leader Donald Trump "shows the ossification, the stiffness of US politics," the Global Times quoted Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University, as saying. "This trend indicates a rapid decline of American power globally," Li added.

The US is facing what the expert said were "severe internal and external challenges." He said that "a fresh face is needed to tackle those problems at this crucial juncture." "The crazy tussle between the Republican and the Democratic parties will likely escalate when [the presidential] election nears," Li maintained. "The rat race will not only further divide the US, further deprive Americans of hope for a better governance," he warned.

According to the professor, compromise, "the core of US democracy," is lost in the current US politics, while both parties will likely up the ante on China-bashing ahead of the election.

Traditionally, US presidential races seek interests for one political party, or certain politicians, at the cost of abandoning national interests and public welfare," Li concluded.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that he is running for re-election in 2024. If re-elected, Biden will begin his second term at the age of 82.