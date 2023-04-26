Putin, Armenian PM discuss situation in Lachin Corridor, Nagorno-Karabakh

YEREVAN, April 26. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in the Lachin Corridor and Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the press service of the Armenian cabinet of ministers said.

"Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. Issues were discussed related to the Lachin Corridor and the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh," its statement noted.

On Sunday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said that Azerbaijan setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor was a flagrant violation of the 2020 trilateral statement.