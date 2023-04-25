No attempts to seize Russian embassy in Sudan, says ambassador

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The participants in the Sudanese conflict did not attempt to seize the Russian embassy in Khartoum, Russian ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol told TASS on Tuesday.

Commenting on the Sudanese armed forces’ reports that the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) units seized the building of Oman’s embassy in Khartoum and stole a car belonging to the diplomatic mission, the Russia diplomat said that no such incidents regarding the Russian diplomatic mission have been recorded.

"No one has tried to capture us," Chernovol pointed out, "All measures have been taken since the first minutes of the conflict. We recommend all our citizens not to leave the area where they are located. We are strictly observing this ourselves."

Development of situation in Sudan

Russian ambassador to Sudan earlier told TASS that Russia was working on the evacuation of its citizens from Sudan, weighing on all risks. He explained that the delay was due to the assessment of certain risks and threats that needed to be minimized.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the governing Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near military bases in the cities of Merowe and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.

The active clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces (special forces) continued on Tuesday, despite the agreement to a humanitarian ceasefire for 72 hours reached the day before.

Thousands of foreign nationals have been evacuated from Sudan over the past few days. Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and France have already closed their embassies in Khartoum. Many other countries are reducing their diplomatic presence or transferring their diplomatic missions to neighboring countries.