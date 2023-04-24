UN chief hands over to Lavrov letter to Putin on grain deal implementation

UNITED NATIONS, April 24. /TASS/. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres handed over to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin presenting his ideas on how to implement the grain deal, the Secretary-General’s office said on Monday.

"He (Guterres - TASS) presented the Foreign Minister with a letter to President Vladimir Putin, outlining a proposed way forward aimed at the improvement, extension and expansion of the BSGI (Black Sea Grain Initiative - TASS), taking into account positions recently expressed by the parties and the risks posed by global food insecurity," it said. "A similar letter has been addressed to the two other signatories to the agreement."

"The Secretary-General expressed concerns about the recent obstacles encountered by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) in its daily operations," it added.