BELGRADE, April 24. /TASS/. Serbia has no want or need to enter into a conflict with NATO no matter how much Kosovo’s authorities try to make this happen, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday.

"We don’t want any conflict with NATO. We cannot do that. But we are in no position to allow further humiliation of our people. We are not in a position to tolerate further attacks on our people," he said.

Earlier, Vucic stressed that the authorities in the unrecognized republic of Kosovo were staging provocations to draw Serbia into a conflict with NATO, "picturing themselves as a kind of ‘Zelensky under threat.’" He noted that any conflict in Kosovo and Metohija is a conflict with NATO and called on the Serbs not to yield to provocations.

Serbia’s Autonomous Province of Kosovo and Metohija unilaterally proclaimed independence in February 2008 and is seeking to join a number of international organizations, including UNESCO and Interpol. However, more than 60 countries, including Russia, China, India, and five European Union member states are categorically against recognizing Kosovo’s independence.