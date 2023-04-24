Talks between Belgrade and Pristina on May 2 to bring nothing to Serbia, says Vucic

BELGRADE, April 24. /TASS/. The upcoming round of talks between Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister of unrecognized Kosovo Albin Kurti, scheduled for May 2 in Brussels, will once again demonstrate Pristina's hypocrisy and will not achieve any results, the Serbian leader said during a press conference on Monday.

"Of course, nothing will be resolved on May 2, because they will come out with a big announcement that they have heard a report on this and that. They will have 500 comments," Vucic pointed out, adding that on that day, the Kosovo authorities would once again show "the hypocrisy that we have already encountered in the previous period."

Another round of negotiations on Kosovo and Metohija was held in the North Macedonian city of Ohrid on March 18, mediated by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue and other Western Balkan regional issues, Miroslav Lajcak. The sides have come to terms on a number of issues, including on the creation of the long-approved Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo. Serbia refuses to make any moves aimed at normalizing relations with Pristina as long as this condition is not met.

After returning from Ohrid, the prime minister of the unrecognized republic of Kosovo, Albin Kurti was widely criticized for making this concession. After that, he declared that the Community of Serb Municipalities cannot be created because it contradicts the constitution of Kosovo.

According to the Brussels agreements on normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina of April 19, 2013, the Community of Serb Municipalities, a self-governing body of Serbs living in the unrecognized republic, must be established in Kosovo. Vucic has repeatedly stated that his country has fulfilled its part of the Brussels agreements, while the Kosovars only started to develop the charter of the community and then suspended the process.