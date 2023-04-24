Kyrgyz president set to visit Russia around Victory Day

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov is planning to visit Russia on May 8-9, an official from the Kyrgyz presidential office told TASS on Monday.

"The president plans to visit the capital of the Russian Federation on May 8-9, 2023," the official said.

According to him, Japarov is expected to attend Victory Day festivities and hold a number of meetings, including high profile ones, in Moscow.

The Kyrgyz presidential spokesperson neither confirmed nor denied this information, urging patience until there are "official reports" on the issue.

In late March, Japarov held a meeting in Bishkek with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk. At the meeting, an announcement was made about the Kyrgyz leader’s coming trip to Moscow.