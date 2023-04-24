Russian woman and child evacuated after being barricaded in Khartoum church for days

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. A Russian woman and her child have been safely evacuated from a church in Khartoum, in which they had been barricaded, and are now at the Russian diplomatic mission, the Russian embassy said on Monday.

"Thanks to the efforts made by the Russian embassy in Sudan with assistance from the conflicting parties, a Russian woman and her child, who had been barricaded inside a church in Khartoum since the outbreak of the armed conflict [in the Sudanese capital], have been evacuated. They are currently at the Russian mission, safe and sound," it said.

The situation in Sudan has escalated over disagreements between the Sudanese army commander, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the governing Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in the cities of Merowa and Khartoum. According to the Sudanese Health Ministry, more than 600 people have died as a result of the fighting. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that 420 people have been killed and more than 3,700 have been wounded.