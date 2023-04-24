US may deploy additional forces to region over situation in Sudan — Biden

WASHINGTON, April 24. /TASS/. US servicemen will remain in Djibouti to ensure the safety of US civil servants over the situation in Sudan and additional forces are ready to be deployed if necessary, according to a written notice by US President Joe Biden on using the armed forces to evacuate diplomats from the country.

"At my direction, United States Armed Forces personnel have conducted an operation to evacuate United States personnel and others from Khartoum, Sudan, in response to the deteriorating security situation in Sudan. To conduct and support this operation, United States Armed Forces personnel with appropriate combat equipment deployed to Djibouti, Ethiopia, and Sudan. United States Armed Forces personnel will remain deployed in Djibouti to protect United States personnel and others until the security situation no longer requires their presence, and additional forces are prepared to deploy to the region if required," the US leader stressed in his letter published on Sunday and addressed to the speaker of the House and president pro tempore of the Senate.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereign Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. On April 15, clashes erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the Health Ministry, over 600 people have been killed in the country since the hostilities began. The latest data by the World Health Organization indicates that more than 420 civilians have been killed in the clashes and over 3,700 people have been injured.