Top EU diplomats to discuss military aid to Ukraine, sanctions against Moldovan opposition

LUXEMBOURG, April 24. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine will traditionally become the main subject of a scheduled meeting between EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg on Monday.

According to a high-ranking EU official, the top diplomats of 27 EU countries will discuss, among other things, military aid to Kiev. Additionally, they will consider the issue of imposing sanctions on those who, in their opinion, "undermine the Moldovan government" and may coordinate the deployment of a European mission to Chisinau.

It is expected that the European foreign ministers will also approve the seventh sanctions package against Iran for human rights violations in that country.