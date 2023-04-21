Stoltenberg says he’s confident Ukraine’s future counteroffensive will be successful

BERLIN, April 21. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said he’s confident Ukraine’s future counteroffensive in the area of the special military operation will be a success.

He said Ukraine received huge supplies of artillery, air defense systems, tanks and other armored vehicles, including from Germany, according to his interview with the German television channel Welt. And if Ukraine believes the situation is right for a counteroffensive, it could achieve success, the NATO chief said.

The Washington Post reported earlier that a US intelligence assessment from early February, labeled "top secret," warned of significant "force generation and sustainment shortfalls," and said Ukraine’s offensive operation would result in only "modest territorial gains." Andrey Marochko, a retired lieutenant-colonel of the People’s Militia of the Lugansk People’s Republic, has told TASS that Russia is prepared to repel a possible enemy counterattack.