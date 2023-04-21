EU 27 foreign ministers to convene on April 24 to discuss military support to Ukraine

BRUSSELS, April 21. /TASS/. The foreign ministers of 27 EU member countries are set to hold a meeting in Luxembourg on April 24 to discuss military assistance to Kiev, a senior EU representative told reporters in Brussels on Friday.

"There will be a discussion of military support, in particular, ammunition supplies to Ukraine," he said.

When asked to comment on the criticism that Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba addressed to the EU over the plan to supply ammunition to his country, the EU diplomat said, "We have seen Kuleba’s post on Twitter and we understand him. <...> But that doesn’t reflect the reality relating to EU military assistance, especially when it comes to ammunition."

He said "an agreement on ammunition will be reached soon."

"Ammunition will be provided to Ukraine on time," the diplomat went on to say.

Politico earlier reported that EU countries were split about whether contracts to buy ammunition for Ukraine should be concluded only with EU companies, or whether they will also be open to producers from outside the bloc. The news outlet said France lobbied for the contracts to be restricted to EU companies. According to the report, Warsaw and Paris traded accusations over the issue.

The European Council on March 20 approved a plan by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell to allocate 2 billion euros to provide Ukraine with 1 million ammunition rounds over 12 months and then double that number within the following two years by having EU countries to jointly order 155mm rounds. The plan also calls for an upgrade of the EU industrial capacity, including building new plants to make ammunition and weapons.