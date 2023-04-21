Hungarian PM taken aback by NATO chief’s statement about Ukraine joining NATO

BUDAPEST, April 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed disbelief over NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg’s statement that all members of the alliance are supposedly ready to welcome Ukraine as a member.

"What?!" he wrote on his Twitter account in response to Stoltenberg’s assertion - "Your place is in NATO" - addressed to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky during his surprise visit to Kiev on April 20.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly warned that it would not support Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union and NATO until Ukraine’s authorities stop infringing upon the rights of the Hungarian minority in the Zakarpattia Oblast.