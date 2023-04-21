Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grows by 7,116 with 33 new fatalities — crisis center

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 7,116 over the past day to 22,796,845, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

As many as 1,108 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia over the past day, 4.1% more than in the previous day. The number of hospitalized patients declined in 38 regions, while in 32 other regions the figure increased. A day earlier, 1,064 people were rushed to hospitals.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 977 over the past day, versus 1,075 a day earlier, reaching 3,499,680, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 578, reaching 1,934,380.

COVID-19 recoveries

Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries rose by 7,409 over the past day, reaching 22,189,176, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

COVID-19 death toll

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll surged by 33 over the past day to 398,007, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Friday.

A day earlier 35 COVID-19 deaths were registered.