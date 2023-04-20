West disregards cultural distinctions of peoples as it imposes its rules — Syrian minister

BEIRUT, April 20. /TASS/. The West disregards cultural distinctions between peoples as it imposes its rules on other countries, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said on Thursday.

He made the remarks as he met with Alexander Yakovenko, the rector of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Diplomatic Academy.

According to the Syrian minister, whose comments were reported by the SANA news agency, "the West is trying to maintain its control over the world by developing rules that correspond to its calculations and aspirations, and extending them to other countries, while disregarding the cultural and civilizational differences of the rest of the peoples of the world." Mekdad also pointed to the "similarity of the political positions of the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation," adding that both countries are in favor of compliance with international law, "the principles of justice and equality between states."

According to the report, the participants in the meeting exchanged views on various geopolitical issues and events that are taking place on the international and regional stages.