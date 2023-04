CAIRO, April 20. /TASS/. Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has agreed to a ceasefire with the Sudanese army for the holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, a spokesman for the special forces said on Thursday.

"We agree to a humanitarian ceasefire during Eid Al-Fitr, mediated by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia," the Al Arabiya TV channel quoted the spokesman as saying.