Zelensky meets with NATO’s Jens Stoltenberg in Kiev

MOSCOW, April 20./TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky met on Thursday with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who made an unannounced visit to Kiev.

"I welcome NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg to Kiev," the president said, pointing out that this visit of Stoltenberg was the first since the start of the Russian special military operation.

"We interpret it as a sign that the Alliance is ready to start a new chapter in relations with Ukraine - a chapter of ambitious decisions," he stressed. The video of the meeting was uploaded to the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian leader.

Zelensky also asked for comprehensive support for the Ukrainian proposals to end the conflict, which Kiev calls the 'peace formula.' For his part, Stoltenberg emphasized NATO’s enduring support for Ukraine.

Stoltenberg's visit to Kiev takes place on the eve of a meeting of defense ministers of Ukraine's allies at the US military base Ramstein in Germany. The meeting will take place on Friday, April 21. Ukraine hopes to agree on getting additional air defense means, combat aircraft, armored vehicles, shells for heavy artillery, as well as electronic warfare equipment from its partners.

On Wednesday, Stoltenberg said that he believed European states would continue to support Ukraine, adding that NATO countries and their partners had delivered more than 150 billion euros of support to Ukraine, of which 65 billion euros was for weapons supplies.