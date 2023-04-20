Hungary views Russia as partner, US as friend, says government official

BUDAPEST, April 20. /TASS/. Hungary’s government views Russia as its economic partner and the US as its friend, Gergely Gulyas, head of the Hungarian prime minister’s office, told reporters on Thursday.

When asked about Hungary’s relations with the two great powers, he said: "Russia is our partner and the United States is our friend."

"Russia is now our partner economically and it could become our friend if it adheres to international law agreements," said Gulyas, who holds the rank of minister in the Hungarian cabinet.

Budapest continues to buy Russian oil and gas, consistently opposing the European Union’s sanctions over the conflict in Ukraine. However, at the start of the conflict, Hungary announced its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemned Russia’s actions against the neighboring country.