MEPs vote to demand immediate release of Russian journalist Kara-Murza

PARIS, April 20. /TASS/. The European Parliament adopted a resolution on Thursday demanding the release of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a columnist on Russia’s list of foreign agents, who was given a 25-year sentence by a Moscow court earlier this week.

"MEPs strongly condemn this politically motivated conviction and demand his immediate and unconditional release," the European Parliament said in a press release. The EU's legislative branch made the same demand for Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny.

The resolution was adopted by 508 votes in favor, 14 against and 31 abstentions, according to the press release. European Parliament resolutions have no legal force and are recommendatory in nature.

Under the verdict passed by Moscow City Court on Monday, Kara-Murza also faces a fine of 400,000 rubles ($4,900), along with a seven-year ban on engaging in journalism on charges of spreading falsehoods about the Russian Armed Forces, running a foreign or international NGO designated as non grata in Russia and treason. Also, the convicted individual will remain under arrest for six months after he is released from the penal colony.