Akkuyu NPP to be able to withstand magnitude 9 earthquake — Minister of Energy

ANKARA, April 19. /TASS/. The Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, being built by Rosatom in southern Turkey can withstand magnitude 9.0 earthquake, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez said in an interview for TRT Wednesday.

"We are approaching completion of construction of the Akkuyu NPP. On April 27, the first nuclear fuel will be delivered [to the power plant.] The project was designed to withstand a magnitude 9 earthquake. But, if you look at a seismological map, you’ll see that there are no [earth crust] fault lines nearby," he underscored.

Donmez also speculated that negotiations on construction of the second nuclear power plant may be completed this year. The media reported earlier that Ankara discusses such option with Moscow.

The Akkuyu NPP is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. The project is being implemented in accordance with the inter-governmental agreement signed by Russia and Turkey in 2010. The power plant will include four Russian-designed VVER generation 3+ reactors. Each reactor’s power output will be 1,200 MWt. Once commissioned and brought to full capacity, the NPP will produce about 35 billion kWh every year. The plant is designed to provide up to 10% of Turkey's electricity needs. The construction of the first nuclear power unit is planned to be completed this year.

The facility will be operated by a large number of local specialists, who were trained or continue to be trained in Russia.