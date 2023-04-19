US court postpones verdict announcement for Russian national accused of cybercrimes

NEW YORK, April 19. /TASS/. A Boston court cancelled the hearing, scheduled for May, where the sentence for Russian national Vladislav Klyushin, accused of cybercrimes, was supposed to be announced.

"No New date has been set - to be determined by the Court at a later time," court materials, published on the court website, read.

Previously, the defense filed an application, supported by the prosecution, stating that the hearing must be postponed until May 17 or later so that the court could review the lawyers’ request for Klyushin’s acquittal.

Earlier, the jury found Klyushin guilty of four charges of financial fraud with use of computers. Under the US law, the Russian national may face up to 30 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.