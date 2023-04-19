Ukraine joining NATO can only be discussed after end of conflict — Czech leader

BRUSSELS, April 19./TASS/. NATO countries will be able to think about admitting Ukraine to the alliance only when the conflict ends, Czech President Petr Pavel told journalists after talks in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"At this point it is extremely difficult to talk on concrete dates of membership when Ukraine is in war. First the war has to come to an end," the president said.

The Czech leader also noted that Western countries are ready to provide long-term support to Ukraine.

"There is no alternative to supporting Ukraine," the president stressed.