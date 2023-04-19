New coronavirus variant detected in three samples from Moscow patients

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. The XBB 1.16 (Arcturus) coronavirus subvariant has been detected in three samples collected from Moscow patients, head of the laboratory for mechanisms of population variability of pathogenic microorganisms of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology Vladimir Gushchin told reporters on Wednesday.

"The staff of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Health Ministry in close cooperation with the Health Department of the city of Moscow detected a genetic variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus belonging to the XBB.1.16 line and dubbed Arcturus in three samples from Moscow patients," he said.

The scientist added that the center was conducting further research on evaluating the biological risks of Arcturus and other variants spreading. Gushchin noted that the Arcturus subvariant was widely spread in India and Singapore and some cases of it have also been recorded in the US, Germany, China and a number of other countries. Compared to the variants of the Omicron strain that circulated earlier, the new XBB.1.16 variant contains additional mutations in its genome, including in the S-protein which presumably impact the transmissibility of the virus, the researcher noted.

Just as other genetic variants of the Omicron strain, Arcturus causes a disease in a relatively mild form which, however, does not decrease the risk of complications, particularly in risk groups, above all, among those with chronic diseases and the elderly, Gushchin explained.

"In order to protect yourself from the new strain, it is necessary to take care of one’s health, get inoculated and reinoculated, particularly for those from the risk groups because of their age or chronic diseases. Observing proper hygiene is also important, including washing hands and treating them with a sanitizer as well as wearing masks in public places and transport," he added.