Russian peacekeepers record 2 ceasefire violations in Karabakh — Russian Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Mardakert and Askeran areas of Nagorno-Karabakh; there were no casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday in a bulletin on the Russian peacekeeping group’s activities in the conflict area.

"Two ceasefire violations have been recorded in the Mardakert and Askeran districts. There were no casualties," the statement said. "The command of the Russian peacekeeping group alongside the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are looking into the incidents."

The Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that it maintained continuous interaction with the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to ensure security of Russian peacekeepers and to avoid any potential incidents.