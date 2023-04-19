South Korean head’s words on arms supplies to Ukraine do not mean policy change — agency

SEOUL, April 19. /TASS/. The administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said that the leader’s statement on the possibility of arms deliveries to Ukraine did not mean a change in the government’s policy on the issue, the Yonhap news agency said on Wednesday.

"The government’s position hasn’t changed. The international community expects a lot from the Republic of Korea, the answer (of the president to the question about supplies in the interview - TASS) was given in this context," one of the administration employees told the news agency.

Speaking about the conditions voiced by the president, another administration employee noted that "it is very important to correctly assess the situation" in Ukraine. "The answer has conditions, if you read the answer, you can understand everything. The answer should be read as it is," the official said. He refused to comment on Russia’s potential harsh reaction.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters in an interview, published on Wednesday, that he did not rule out that Seoul may supply weapons to Ukraine in case of a serious threat to the civilian population of the country or if the rules of war were flagrantly violated.