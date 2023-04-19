Top German diplomat: West to continue sanctions policy as long as Ukrainian conflict lasts

BERLIN, April 19. /TASS/. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock told the Bundestag (the country’s parliament) that the West will press on with anti-Russian sanctions as long as the Ukrainian conflict continues.

"No," the top diplomat said on Wednesday, replying to one of the deputies’ questions.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24, 2022, that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics for assistance, he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. After that, the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom imposed large-scale sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities. Apart from that, Western countries intensified weapons supplies to Kiev.