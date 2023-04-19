Bulgaria may join ban on import of agricultural products from Ukraine — PM

SOFIA, April 19. /TASS/. Bulgaria may join several other East European countries that have recently banned import of agricultural products from Ukraine.

Speaking at a meeting of the interim government of Bulgaria on Wednesday, Bulgarian Prime Minister Galab Donev said that the country’s authorities consider such measure and will make a relevant decision.

"Today we will discuss and make a decision on a temporary ban on the import of products from Ukraine, excluding goods that are being transited through Bulgaria to third countries," the Prime Minister said at the meeting that was broadcast by the BBC TV channel.

"We are forced to impose restrictions due to the fact that corridors of solidarity have led to the situation when significant amounts of food from Ukraine remained in the country, disrupting the main production and trade chains, causing serious damage to Bulgarian business," he explained.

"Bulgaria remains in solidarity with Ukraine, but the bankruptcy of Bulgarian agricultural producers will not help it in any way," Donev added.

On April 14, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Czech Republic called for the creation of a single European mechanism for the purchase of Ukrainian grain and the introduction of customs quotas in the EU for agricultural products from Ukraine.

On April 16, Hungary and Poland announced a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine, which will be in effect until June 30. Both countries noted that they were forced to resort to this measure due to the lack of response from the European Commission to their demands to provide EU assistance to Hungarian and Polish farmers. They suffer significant losses due to the overstocking of the markets of their countries with Ukrainian agricultural products. On April 17, the Slovak government introduced a similar restriction.