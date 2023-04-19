India to become more populous than China by mid-2023 — UN

UNITED NATIONS, April 19. /TASS/. The population of India will reach 1.4286 bln people by the middle of 2023, surpassing China with its 1.4257 bln, according to a report by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) on the state of world population.

The demographic data cited in the report released on Wednesday estimates India’s population at 1.4286 billion versus 1.4257 billion for China.

On Tuesday, a number of sources, including World Population Prospects and Market Watch, reported that India’s population had already surpassed that of China. These conclusions were drawn from calculations based on UN data on the dynamics of population growth. The methodology used by the UN does not allow to determine a specific day of that happening because the UNFPA usually notes trends in population changes within spans of no less than several months.